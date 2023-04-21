Stone laid for expansion, renovation of Delhi Parallel Canal

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the expansion and renovation project of the Delhi Parallel canal at Singhpura village here.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 304 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Khattar said by widening the Delhi Parallel canal, thousands of farmers of Israna, Panipat rural and Samalkha Assembly of the district would be benefited, besides aiding the people of South Haryana. There are around 80 lakh acres of cultivable land in the state, of which 30 lakh acres are being irrigated by tube-wells, while the rest of the fields are irrigated by canals and other water resources, he added.

The CM further said that the government had also made a plan to divert Yamuna water to the low-lying areas for the management of a large portion of the water. It was a mega project after which there would be no scarcity of potable water from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar to Gurugram, he added.

Water sources in the state are very limited and we got water from other states, which is very less. The decision of the SC has also come in our favour and efforts are being made to get our share of the SYL water, the CM added.

The government has made a provision to give an incentive of Rs 7,000/acre to the farmers who do not plant paddy to save water, after which the paddy sowing was reduced in 1.5 lakh acres in the state in the last season, the CM said.