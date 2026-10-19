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Home / Haryana / Stone laid for facelift of Saraswati origin site at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar dist

Stone laid for facelift of Saraswati origin site at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar dist

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Saraswati river at Adi Badri. file photo
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Vice-Chairman of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach and Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Board Mukesh Garg laid the foundation stone for the beautification of the Saraswati origin site at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar district.

They also held a meeting with officials of the departments concerned at Adi Badri to review preparations for the International Saraswati Mahotsav 2027.

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During the meeting, they issued necessary guidelines to ensure that the festival was celebrated in a grand manner. They directed officials to make arrangements for lighting, beautification and signboards along the road from Yamunanagar to Adi Badri and other roads before the commencement of the festival.

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Suggestions were also sought from the officials present at the meeting on further developing the Adi Badri area from a tourism perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the Vedic Saraswati, a mighty and sacred river in northwestern India, flowed through Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan before draining into the Rann of Kutch along the Gujarat coast. They said the river is believed to have disappeared around 3,000 BCE.

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“The seeds of Indian culture were sown on the banks of the Saraswati, which, over time, evolved into a great civilisation of the ancient world. It is known as one of the world’s most ancient pilgrimage sites. Many great literary works, such as the Vedas, Brahmanas and Upanishads, were composed and compiled on the banks of the Saraswati and its tributaries during a remarkable period in history,” Mukesh Garg said.

Vyaspur SDM Kuldeep Singh, Saraswati Heritage Board CEO Kumar Supraveen, Superintending Engineer Paramjeet Sihag, Vyaspur Naib Tehsildar Ravinder Kumar, Saraswati Heritage Board Executive Engineer Surender Kumar, Electricity Department Executive Engineer Jasmeet Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

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