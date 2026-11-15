Stone of development works worth Rs 49L laid in Jagadhri

Residents of Dwarkapuri Colony, falling under Ward 1 in Jagadhri will soon have better road facilities.

Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone for strengthening the colony’s main road, laying the pipeline and constructing a new road. The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will spend about Rs 49,05,520 on these development works.

On this occasion, Former Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and Municipal Councillor of Ward1 Reena Rastogi were also present.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said the road from Ambala road to Sehgal Trading Company would be strengthened and the road from Sehgal Trading Company to Tarun Electrical shop would be constructed.

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“The pipeline will also be laid, which will help improve the drainage system in the area. The deadline for completion of these works has been set for April 4, 2027. After completion, the contractor will also have a defect liability period of 1,095 days, or three years,” said Mayor Suman Bahamani.

She said providing basic amenities in all wards of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri was the priority of the municipal corporation. “Improved roads and drainage systems will facilitate commutes and alleviate problems like waterlogging,” the Mayor said.

She directed officials to ensure construction work was completed according to established quality standards and within the stipulated time frame, so that people could benefit from it soon.

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Former Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the state government and the municipal corporation were committed to urban development and providing better basic amenities to the people.

“Development works are underway continuously to improve roads, drains, and drainage systems in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri. The construction of roads and the laying of pipelines in Dwarkapuri Colony will significantly benefit local residents,” said Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

He said that public needs were being prioritised in development projects, and the development works were being carried out in every ward of the city.

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On this occasion BJP Mandal president and Municipal Councillor Priyank Sharma, former Municipal Councillor Sanjay Rana, Junior Engineer Gopal Saini, Prabha Sagar, JN Kashyap, Jatin Sharma, Lajja Ram, Kuldeep Walia, Ashok Mehndiratta, and Pranjal Rastogi were present.