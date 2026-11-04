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Home / Haryana / Stone of stormwater drain project laid in Ambala City

Stone of stormwater drain project laid in Ambala City

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Former Minister of State Aseem Goel lays the foundation stone of the project in Ambala City.
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Former Minister of State Aseem Goel laid the foundation stone of a storm-water-drain project in Ambala City to help the city in resolving the issue of waterlogging.

The project being executed by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, is coming at a cost of around Rs 21.50 crore. Under the project, a 4.5 km long drain will be

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constructed.

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After laying the foundation stone, Aseem Goel said this drain would prove to be a crucial project for the city’s stormwater drainage. Currently, the city’s rainwater—flowing from Sector 9 and other areas—reaches a drain that lacks a proper concrete lining, which hinders drainage during the monsoon season. To provide a permanent solution, a concrete drain of nearly 4.5 kilometers long and 20 ft wide, will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 21.50 crore. Its significant depth and capacity will allow for efficient drainage of large volumes of rainwater.

Aseem said various development projects were being fast-tracked in Ambala City to strengthen infrastructure and provide relief to residents from the problem of waterlogging. The construction of this drain will alleviate waterlogging in the surrounding areas and ensure smooth water drainage even during heavy rainfall.

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The former Minister further informed that the foundation stone was also laid on Tuesday for the strengthening of the road stretching from near the Central Jail to the Government Senior Secondary Model Sanskriti School. A budget of Rs 1.02 crore will be spent on this project, thereby facilitating easier movement for residents and students.

Aseem Goel remarked that under the BJP government, a wave of development was sweeping across Haryana. Ambala City, too, is advancing rapidly along this path of development. Continuous efforts are being made to improve roads, drainage, and other basic amenities in the city. The objective is to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach the general public directly and that people have access to better facilities.

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