Stone-throwing in Kaithal village

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 2

Barring a few sporadic incidents of arguments at various polling stations, stone pelting outside a centre, voting for the election of 254 sarpanches and 910 panches passed off peacefully in the district.

In Julanikhera village, which was among hyper-sensitive booths, two groups pelted each other with stones over casting of a vote, which was said to be fake. However, voting was not affected and continued and people were pacified by the authorities concerned.

Similarly, alleging booth capturing in Kharak Pandava village, supporters of a candidate for the sarpanch post blocked Chandigarh-Hisar highway. Duty Magistrate, along with the police force, reached the spot and pacified residents. They were demanding stopping of the election process. The authorities assured them that their complaint was sent to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, extra force was deployed at the village. Besides, some incidents of skirmish were also reported in other villages.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, said voting was not affected at any booth.

Earlier, voters showed enthusiasm in casting their votes. Women, first-timers, specially-abled people and elders were seen casting their votes with full enthusiasm.

“I have cast my first vote today. It was a wonderful experience to vote in favour of the candidate of my choice,” said Anusha, a first-timer. — TNS

Group clash at Panipat village

Panipat: A group clash was reported at Mehrana village in Panipat where two groups attacked each other with some sharp weapons and sticks in which two persons sustained injuries. However, the police reached the spot and challaned both groups. Besides, a chaos was also witnessed at Thirana village but cops controlled the situation. TNS

People injured in Mahendragarh

Mahendragarh: A clash between supporters of two candidates was reported at Ropad Saray village in Mahendragarh district leaving some persons injured. As many as 4,82,645 out of 5,93,442 voters exercised their franchise in the elections in the district. The highest (83.6 per cent) voter turnout was registered in Ateli block.