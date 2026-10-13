Stones hurled at Civil Judge’s house in Jind

The Jind police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with an attack on the residence of Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yogesh Kaushik in Jind last night. The accused also stole the car of a Magistrate’s relative parked outside the residence.

The police said the accused pelted the house with stones and damaged the car’s windows. They later drove away the car using an unidentified device.

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The judge’s father, Satish Kaushik, said the incident took place at around 3.30 am and the motive behind the attack was not known.

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He said the CCTV camera footage shows the accused visiting the street thrice before carrying out the incident.