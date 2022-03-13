Stones hurled at Khattar's house

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 12

Stones and bricks were hurled at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Prem Nagar in his Karnal city, late on Friday by seven persons.

No loss to property has been reported, but the incident has highlighted lapses outside the CM’s residence.

SP Ganga Ram Punia has beefed up security outside the CM’s residence and also in the area. The police also conducted a search operation in various places to arrest the accused. While the police have arrested two persons, five are still absconding.

Surprisingly, there were no CCTV cameras at the CM’s residence. But the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in nearby houses. “The incident was captured by CCTV cameras, showing that seven persons came on two bikes and a scooter and pelted stones at the CM’s residence,” said inspector Kiran, SHO, Ram Nagar.

SP Punia said they had registered a case against Shubham Khillan of Shanti Nagar, Simardeep Singh of Shiv Colony, Shivam Behal of New Prem Nagar, Gaurav of Ram Nagar, Dhruv Sachdeva, Sagar Sarbata and Singla Sarbata. “We have arrested Shivam Behal and Gaurav Kumar. The reasons behind the attack are being ascertained.”

“Security has been beefed up outside the residence and area,” said the inspector.

The incident took place at 10.28 pm. At that time, two police personnel — constable Sachin and Anup — were on duty at the residence.

“I and police personnel Anup were on duty at that time. On hearing the noise of stone pelting, I came out by jumping over the wall. The stone-pelters managed to escape after I came out,” said constable Sachin.

Darshan Pal Sehgal, BJP leader, said, “We will get CCTV cameras installed at the CM’s residence in couple of days.”

Jagmohan Anand, CM’s media coordinator, also visited the residence and enquired about the incident.