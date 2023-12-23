Stop dumping garbage in open

An open ground opposite a shopping mall in Faridabad’s Sector 12 has turned into a waste dumping yard. Residents have often complained about people disposing of garbage in the ground, which is close to a road leading to the Mini Secretariat. The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, should look into the matter and implement a proper action plan to curb the practice. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Traffic congestion in Rohtak market

The district administration has restricted the entry of two-wheelers in the market on Quilla Road to ease traffic congestion in the area. However, many three- and four-wheelers still ply on the road, leading to severe traffic jams. The authorities concerned should prohibit the entry of these vehicles in the market during the day so as to ensure proper vehicular movement in the area. Sandeep Khatti, Rohtak

Need unified body for New G’gram

In order to ensure maintenance of civic infrastructure in the city, New Gurugram should be brought under a unified body. The overlapping jurisdictions of multiple bodies such as Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the municipal corporation have not served any useful purpose. Besides, residents have to run from one body to the other to get their problems resolved. Shrikant Kathuria, Gurugram

