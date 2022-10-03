Stop entry of vehicles in markets during festive season

During the festive season, encroachments and haphazardly parked vehicles are adding to congestion on roads in the busy markets of Ambala. Vehicles can be seen parked on the roads and shopkeepers have also set up their stalls in front of their shops, leaving little space for vehicles to cross. Entry of four-wheelers and rickshaws should be stopped in the markets during the festive season. Sharad, Ambala

Potholed road in Rohtak needs immediate repair

The road leading to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Sun City from the new bus stand in Rohtak city has been crying for repair for a long time. Deep potholes on the road often lead to mishaps. The issue has been raised many times, but the authorities are turning a blind eye to it, leading to resentment among locals.

Parveen Kumar, Rohtak

MC turning blind eye to encroachments in public parks

While the Municipal Corporation Gurugram announces new anti-encroachment drives every other day, it turns a blind eye to the rampant encroachments in parks. Hutments have come up in sector parks where daily wagers and beggars have started living. They defecate in the open and burn “chulhas”. With so many men and women around, the parks are not safe for children. We want a special drive for the same. Rajesh Vashisht, Gurugram

