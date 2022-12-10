Stop harassment by HRERA: Builders to CM

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 9

While the Gurugram police are yet to act on non-bailable warrants issued by Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) against 18 builders, the realtors and the bodies concerned have sought Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s intervention against the alleged harassment. The realtors, under the aegis of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), have shot a letter to Khattar saying that arresting builders would stop the pending projects completely and homebuyers won’t get anything.

Main Issue refund The main issue is refund. We don’t say that you should not penalise defaulters, but issuing non-bailable warrants or arresting builders will not just lead to the collapse of the sector, but it will hit homebuyers the most. If builders go to jail, how will projects be ever completed? Praveen Jain, Chairman, Naredco

“This letter is brought for your immediate attention for the resolution of some critical issues faced by real estate developers from the adjudicating officer of HRERA in Gurugram. Currently, developers are being harassed with non-bailable warrants and other legal notices under the RERA Act. This will lead to an increase in the number of litigations by homebuyers and thereby disrupt the real estate sector. It will also cause a delay in the delivery of the projects on time. It is a matter of fact that the real estate industry is in the process of revival after a long period due to the Covid-19 pandemic and such acts will not help the industry to revive,” read

the letter .

“HRERA needs to work out a middle way to ensure that the homebuyer is benefitted in the best possible way,” said NAREDCO chairman Praveen Jain.

HRERA had issued non-bailable warrants against 18 developers for not executing orders issued by it. Among them were prominent builders like Raheja Developers.