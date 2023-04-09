Stop making excuses, procure farmers' produce: Hooda to govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 8

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has asserted that the government should stop making excuses like lustre loss and moisture content in wheat and start procuring the farmers’ produce.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, Hooda demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for the damage caused to crops due to untimely rain. He also sought a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on wheat.

“The farmers are already facing problems due to bad weather. Instead of troubling them further by stopping the wheat purchase, the government should immediately buy the wheat at minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

Hooda remarked that the state had a budget of Rs 1.83 lakh crore, while the debt amounted to Rs 4 lakh crore.

“The Social Progress Index (SPI) released by the Central Government clearly states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. Crime here is at its peak and the government has failed to provide security to the citizens,” he pointed out.