‘Stop me if you can’: Sirsa MLA dares Birender Singh

Factional tension within the state Congress has come to the fore, with Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia launching an attack on former minister Birender Singh and his son, former MP Brijendra Singh, at a party workers’ meeting at Kalayat in Kaithal.

The political drama unfolded in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other senior leaders. As Setia took repeated jibes at the father-son duo, Hooda was seen smiling and laughing at some of the remarks. Some leaders on the stage tried to interrupt Setia, but he continued his speech.

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The controversy began on Thursday when Birender Singh, during a ‘vote theft’ protest in Sirsa, reportedly questioned Setia’s standing in the Congress. Hitting back, Setia challenged him to stop him when he visits Uchana this week. “Come and see what Gokul Setia is made of,” he said, taking a dig at Brijendra Singh’s beard and suggesting that he considered himself “junior Rahul Gandhi”.

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He said he had avoided criticising Birender Singh earlier out of respect for his age, but objected to the former minister’s remarks about him. He also questioned the political record of the father-son duo and referred to the electoral defeat of Birender Singh’s wife in Uchana.

‘Hoodas helped Cong win’

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Defending Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender, Setia claimed that their efforts had helped Congress candidates win elections in Haryana. He accused certain party leaders of weakening the organisation by targeting the Hoodas. He also questioned why Brijendra Singh did not receive a ticket from Hisar after previously representing the constituency in Parliament. Setia alleged that internal groups were damaging the party and urged workers to stand united behind Hooda and his team.