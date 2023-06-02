Stop nailing trees for advertisements

SOME business operators have nailed advertisements on tree trunks. Not only is this practice akin to defacement but it also harms the trees. The authorities concerned must save the trees from a slow and painful death by taking such advertisements off trees and acting swiftly against the culprits. Naresh Bhardwaj, Kurukshetra
End unnecessary felling of trees
OVER the past couple of years, many fully grown tress have been felled for development-related projects. Sadly, the felling of trees was not even followed by compensatory plantation. First, it was the Mathura Road for the Metro Line and now the bypass road. This is all because of the indifference of government agencies. Sanjeev Aggarwal, Faridabad
Damaged roads in Ambala Cantt cry for repair
THE inner roads leading to the main market in Ambala Cantonment are in a bad shape. It only adds to the woes of the local residents and commuters. The Municipal Council must have the roads repaired at the earliest. Sharad, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
