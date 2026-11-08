Stop referring patients to private chemists-Govt to medical colleges in Rohtak

The state government has directed all state-run medical colleges to prescribe medicines strictly only from the stock supplied by the authorities and stop referring patients to private chemists or local markets for purchasing medicines.

The directions have been issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, following observations by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini that patients visiting government medical colleges are being compelled to purchase medicines from private chemists despite seeking treatment at government-run institutions.

In a communication addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences, Karnal, besides directors of all government medical colleges, the DMER has asked the authorities to ensure strict compliance with the Chief Minister’s directions in letter and spirit.

“In this regard, the Chief Minister has issued clear directions that patients visiting government medical colleges shall not be referred to private chemists for the purchase of medicines. All medicines must be prescribed strictly from the stock available and supplied by the government,” reads the communiqué.

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Interestingly, the authorities have also been warned that accountability will be fixed if any deviation from these instructions is found.

“The directions have been issued following complaints that patients are not receiving all medicines prescribed by doctors at government medical colleges. As a result, many patients are being forced to purchase some of the prescribed medicines, particularly expensive ones, from the open market to continue their treatment. This is despite the state government’s claim that all medicines are provided free of cost to patients at government hospitals,” said the sources.

In April, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao conducted a surprise inspection of the OPD block at PGIMS Rohtak, where patients complained to her about the shortage of medicines in the hospital’s stock. Taking note of their grievances, she enquired about the availability of medicines and sought an explanation from the authorities.

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Sources claimed the problem was not confined merely to government medical colleges but was also prevalent in government-run hospitals across various districts of the state.

“Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while chairing a review meeting on the state’s healthcare services a few months ago, directed the Health Department to maintain real-time digital records of medicine stocks in government hospitals. He had also warned that strict action would be taken against doctors prescribing medicines from outside without first recording their non-availability in the hospital stock,” said the sources.