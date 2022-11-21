Ambala: Stop tagging products with fertilisers, firms told

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 20

Following complaints of forced selling of sulphur and medicines along with fertilisers, the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has issued directions to stop the tagging immediately.

The ministry has issued a letter to the MDs and CMDs of all companies and the directors (Agriculture) of all the states and UTs in this regard. The letter reads: “It has come to the notice of the department that fertiliser companies are tagging other products with fertilisers at the time of selling these to the farmers. The practice is illegal on part of the companies as it increases the cost of a fertiliser...

“Fertiliser for agricultural is highly subsidised and a huge amount of subsidy is borne by the Centre. If any issue regarding tagging comes to the notice of the department, strict action will be taken against the concerned company.”

