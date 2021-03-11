Storm-hit Nuh village sans power for week

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 1

In what yet again brings to the fore official apathy, Maamlika village in Nuh district has plunged into darkness since a thunderstorm hit the area a week ago.

The storm, which shook the entire Delhi-NCR, left around eight poles of this village in the Punhana block uprooted, while many others remain damaged.

The power crisis has not only pushed the villagers to use emergency lights, but has also led to a major water crisis. The village is entirely dependent on submersible pumps which have not been running for want of electricity and, thus, the village is now dependent on overpriced water tankers.

The villagers, who have ever since been running from pillar to post, have now given up and threatened an aggressive protest on highway.

“The pillars are almost 50 years old, which were installed in 1976, and nobody ever cared to upgrade the power infrastructure here . We get power for a few hours, but need to charge our phones, emergency lights and run our submersibles.

With no power for almost a week, we have been crippled. We called all helpline numbers, which went unanswered and went to the local electricity office also, where they say repair is under way,” said Noor Mohammad, ex-sarpanch of the village. This is not the sole village that was badly affected, but around 1,400 elelctricity poles were reportedly uprooted in the entire Punhana. Around 5,000 similar complaints were reported from the entire Nuh district during the storm.

While the DHBVN officials refused to officially comment on the issue, a senior official, speaking to The Tribune, said, “The power infrastructure in these villages is outdated and loads have increased.

We are working on repairing the poles. We have restored power in many areas and the problem will be resolved by tomorrow.”

“The power lines which run through fields at times have current in them and our cattle and children have been electrocuted many times. There is no power and we women are the worst hit. The pond is dry and we cannot afford to have a tanker to wash clothes or give it to cattle,” said Muzzika Begum of village.

Meanwhile, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed, meanwhile, complained to the state government for poor water and power infrastructure in blocks like Punhana.

“There is no water supply, no channels and groundwater is scarce. The power infrastructure is in a shambles and while farmers are devoid of power, industrialists are being appeased. This is just one village, but you will find similar crisis in every second village,” he added.

