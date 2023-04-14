STPs samples taken twice in 5 days ahead of NGT hearing

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, April 13

With the next date of hearing into a case pertaining to the violation of environmental norms by five local sewage treatment plants (STPs) at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) approaching, the pressure is apparently mounting on the district administrative authorities which are to submit a reply over the issue on April 24.

In a latest development, a joint team of district officials led by ADC S Ravinder Patil today took samples of inlet and outlet of such STPs located at various places in Rewari and Dharuhera.

This was the second sampling of the same STPs in the past five days, while laboratory reports of the earlier samples taken on April 8 are yet to come.

The STPs were found exceeding the prescribed limit of various parameters in a laboratory test conducted in December last year, but no action has been taken so far. However, the local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) recommended environmental compensation for the violations.

Interestingly, local officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) are tight-lipped about the resampling. On being contacted, Ravinder Gothwal, Executive Engineer, PHED, who was part of the joint committee, refused to give any details about today’s action.

An official of another department on the condition of anonymity said the resampling was carried out following a request of the PHED officials.

The ADC stated that the it was conducted to ascertain how much improvement in the functioning of the STPs had been done in the past month as the department claimed that the plants had been upgraded.

