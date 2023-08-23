Stray animal menace on rise in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

Stray cattle menace is on the rise in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray cows and buffaloes roam freely on several streets creating a nuisance. The animals not only disrupt traffic movement on roads but they also cause accidents. The Municipal Corporation should solve this problem soon.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Rehris lead to traffic congestion in Rohtak market

Rehris (carts) have become a major cause of traffic jams in the busy Delhi Gate area of the old Rohtak City. The situation gets worse in the evening when the market gets crowded. Often there is traffic congestion. Though the authorities have warned the vendors not to encroach upon the road, they don't bother.

Deepak Rathi, Rohtak

Don’t fall prey to fraudsters

Senior citizens and women folks fall easy prey to the alluring tricks of 'on-line' fraudsters apart from a large number of them also getting duped at the ATMs of various banks. All this is happening even as the RBI is issuing advisories/guidelines from time to time in this connection. But sadly, a large number of people continue to ignore these guidelines. People should strictly adhere to all such advice and also become alert/watchful while responding to calls and SMSs. Moreover, people should invariably approach the concerned bank branches, in case of a bank fraud and also avoid getting in touch with 'unauthorised' web-site of various on-line service providers.plenty in such plots.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

