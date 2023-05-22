Stray animal menace rising

An abandoned horse is always seen at the Kallarheri-Naraingarh road, often right in the midle of it. But authorities don’t seem to have noticed it so far. Not only does it pose as a threat to commuters, the animals itself is at risk of getting injured. The authorities concerned need to take stock of problem of strays and find homes for them.
Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala
Encroachments galore in Rohtak amid inaction
Encroachments by vendors and shopkeepers on public spaces, including roads and footpaths, has become a routine affair in Rohtak. Their presence hinders movement of traffic and causes inconvenience to the residents. The authorities have failed to act against the violators. RK Sharma, Rohtak
Steps must to check street dogs
The move to issue licences for pet dogs is a welcome step. However, some effective measures must also be taken to check the stray dog menace. They chase two-wheelers and at times also hurt pedestrians. The matter should be looked into as soon as possible. Capt Iqbal Singh Kadyan (retd), Karnal
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
