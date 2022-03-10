Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Stray animals a bane of Panchkula commuters
Stray cattle not only cows or bulls but horses have become a big problem for commuters in Panchkula. A numbers of animals can be seen on the main roads and markets here. No MC official has been able to look into this issue. Stray dogs are another problem faced by residents. VK Garg, Panchkula
Sewage blockage, smell hit business of Hisar Shopkeepers
Shopkeepers of the Mill Gate area are being inconvenienced for the past several days due to a sewage blockage on the Kaptan School road. The dirty water has flooded the road and the shopkeepers are suffering due to the foul smell of the stagnant sewage water. Local shopkeepers say that because of the blockage, their business has also come to a standstill. Shamsher Singh, Hisar
