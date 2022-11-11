Stray animals in secretariat complex

THE access of stray animals in the Hisar mini secretariat complex has not been restricted. The police and parking operators keep a constant watch on vehicles entering the complex and issue challans in case of any traffic rule violation. On the other hand, the stray animals enjoy unrestricted entry into the premises. The authorities concerned must justify leniency towards them. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Obstructions on road pose risk to commuters in Faridabad



THE failure of the civic authorities to cover manholes in the city is a blot on the tall claims of development. At a few places, manholes have not even been covered properly. Near the Sector 23-24 dividing road in the NIT industrial area, a manhole cover, up to one feet in height, is lying right in the middle of the road. This could pose a risk to commuters, especially two-wheelers. The authorities must attend to the problem at the earliest. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Increase in number of stray dogs

THERE has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs in Jagadhri in the past few years. Packs of dogs can be seen on the streets. If someone tries to shoo them, they become violent and attack. Besides, lone pedestrians and children are at a greater risk of the attacks. The MC authorities must take up the issue on priority and provide relief to residents. Himanshu, Jagadhri

