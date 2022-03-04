Stray animals pose risk to residents, commuters

Stray cattle have become a big problem for commuters in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A number of animals can be seen wandering in the streets of colonies, on main roads and in the markets here. When people pass by them, they run after them. As a result, a number of people have met with accidents. The Municipal Corporation should take some concrete steps to save the people from untoward incidents that happen due to stray animals here. —Amar Nath, Jagadhri

Water contaminated as tank not cleaned, residents harried lot

Residents of the MC colony are upset due to the lack of cleaning of the booster tank of the Public Health Department which supplies drinking water to about half a dozen colonies of the city. The water stored in the tank is unclean and gets contaminated due to the silt gathered in the tank. The tank needs to be desilted, but the authorities are ignoring the request of the residents. —Padam Singh Chauhan, Bhiwani

