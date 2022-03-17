Stray animals roam freely on Karnal roads

Karnal Smart City is full of destitute animals. In every sector, colonies, streets and localities, these stray animals roam freely in search of food and stand in front of every house with the hope of getting food. Sometimes these animals also hurt people. In this photo these animals are standing in front of my house located in Sector 12. The Haryana Government should take permanent measures to check this problem of residents.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Posters, billboards obstruct commuters in Faridabad

Residents Putting up of posters, billboards and banners at public spots such as main roads dividers, electric poles and intersections in the city, in the name of extending festival greetings, may have set a kind of poster war among political aspirants vying to become Municipal Councillors, MLAs or MP or any post in the political hierarchy, but at the same time this activity has also resulted in defacing public properties and invites legal action. While a majority of the billboards and posters have been put in an illegal manner (without any permission or payment of rent to the department concerned), these have also blocked the traffic signals and have come as an obstruction in the movement of the traffic in the city.

Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

