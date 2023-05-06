Stray animals threat to commuters in panipat

THE problem of stray cattle on roads, particularly on NH-44 in Panipat, has turned out to be a menace for commuters. Despite claims by the MC authorities over shifting stray animals to shelter homes and gaushalas, the problem persists. It is recommended that long-term strategies be developed by the administration to ensure smooth traffic movement. Gagan, panipat

Illegal access points on National Highway-44

ILLEGAL access points on the National Highway-44 in Kurukshetra pose hazards to commuters. Although the NHAI has placed concrete blocks to close these access points, new ones have been opened by business operators running dhabas and fuel stations. The district administration should take necessary action against these operators to ensure the safety of commuters. Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

Set up bus bays to ease snarl-ups

THE local route private buses parked near Delhi Gate in Rohtak city cause significant inconvenience to road users due to traffic congestion. The issue is compounded by the presence of vendors in the area. The authorities concerned must relocate bus stops or set up bus bays to alleviate the problem. Abhishek Khatri, rohtak

