Stray cattle a growing concern in panchkula

Despite assurances from the MC authorities, the number of stray cows, horses and bulls is on the rise. Farmers from Punjab are abandoning these animals here to protect their crops from damage. Despite a ten-fold increase in the budget allocated by the state government this year, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog has been unable to curb this menace. Vipan Kumar Garg, panchkula

Potholed roads irk Rohtak residents

A significant portion of Rohtak city’s roads are riddled with potholed and severely damaged. This is causing a great deal of inconvenience to residents, especially the elderly, who face challenges while commuting. Despite repeated pleas and media coverage, the authorities concerned have not taken effective measures to deal with the problem. Satish Kumar, rohtak

Parking woes lead to congestion

THE absence of parking facilities within various buildings, such as banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri is forcing people to park their vehicles on roads. This chaotic parking situation is causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. It is imperative that the MC authorities address this issue promptly. Bhushan Kumar, yamunanagar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Panchkula