Stray cattle can be adopted after medical treatment, say experts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

While issues such as stray cattle roaming on roads, lack of funds for the maintenance of cattle sheds as well as lynching and burning of cattle smugglers often make headlines, the ways to tackle the situation remain largely unaddressed.

Veterinary doctors and other experts assert that the stray cattle can be domesticated after their medical treatment, including deworming.

“We see stray cattle roaming on roads and eating garbage and polythenes etc. They appear lean and sick. But with proper care and nutritious diet, their health can improve and they may become productive as well,” states Dr Rajinder Singh, in-charge, Haryana Pashu Vikas Kendra.

Dr Rajinder, who encourages and facilitates the adoption of stray cows, observes that the cattle are abandoned by their owners for various reasons, but if the members of the civil society adopt them, it would resolve the problem of stray cattle and related issues.

Rupesh, a farmer of Bahu Akbarpur village, who recently adopted a stray cow, says that he feels happy on its arrival to his household.

“Serving the cow gives me satisfaction. There is noticeable improvement in her health and my family members are also elated on her coming to our house,” says Rupesh. Jagdish Malik, in-charge of the Lawaris Peedit Pashu Sewa Sangh, where injured and diseased cows are brought for treatment and rehabilitation, also endorses the idea. “If any resident wants to adopt a stray cow, but is unable to do so because of space and other constraints, he/she can hand it over to us and pay for its fodder etc,” says Malik.

He pointed out that a number of diseased and injured cows brought to them had recovered and many of them produced milk.