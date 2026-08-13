Stray cattle claim two lives in Rewari, Capt Ajay Yadav expresses concern

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has expressed concern over recent incidents in which stray cattle caused the deaths of two local residents.

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“The problem of stray cattle is becoming increasingly serious in Rewari city. The deaths of two persons caused by stray cattle in the past seven days are extremely worrying and shameful,” Capt Yadav said in a statement issued here today.

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He said cattle collided with the scooter of 80-year-old retired Captain Jagram, who later succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, an elderly man lost his life after being hit by cattle early in the morning at Mata Chowk.

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“The menace of stray cattle in Rewari has exposed the tall claims of the local Municipal Council and the BJP government in the state,” the Congress leader said.

The former minister said the BJP government had been claiming that it would free the state from stray animals, but no effective action had been taken on the ground.

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“Herds of cattle can be seen on almost every major road, market and residential area in the city. This endangers the lives of pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and the elderly,” he said.

Capt Yadav questioned why the number of stray animals on the streets had not decreased despite the Municipal Council floating tenders and making arrangements to catch and rehabilitate them.

He remarked that BJP leaders call the cow “Gau Mata” during elections but become indifferent to the plight of stray cattle once the elections are over.

The former minister demanded a well-defined mechanism to catch and rehabilitate stray cows, maintain proper records and fix accountability of the officials concerned.