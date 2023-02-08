Stray cattle feed on garbage

Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the main roads here, looking for food. Several residents offer chapatis or leftover food, but they can also be found feeding on garbage in the open or along roadsides. The authorities concerned must ensure hygienic conditions in the city for the safety of both, animals and the residents. Subodh Grover, Faridabad

Puppies dot ambala roads

DUE to the lack of sterilising immunity, there is an increase in the number of puppies here. They spread filth and bark all night. Several complaints have been raised with the MC authorities but nothing has been done so far.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Uncovered manholes invite accidents in Narwana

MOST of the manholes here are uncovered that invite accidents. Often, children, senior citizens and animals are the victims. The civic authorities do not attend to the problem, which has added to the misery of residents. One such manhole is on the bus stand road near Vishwakarma Mandir. The department concerned must take immediate steps to cover all the manholes. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

