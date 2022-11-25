Stray cattle feeding on plastic waste

The area near Neharpur (Greater Faridabad) is not a delightful sight. One can see plastic items strewn all over and herds of stray cattle feeding on it. This has also been posing a threat to commuters as the cattle squat in the middle of the road. Considering the indifferent attitude of local authorities towards the problem, it can be imagined that the other parts of Faridabad would be no different. S Radhakrishnan, Faridabad

Threat to commuters in ambala

HERDS of stray and milch cattle can be seen on the road near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The road is connected to road leading to Ambala Cantt and other state highways and is one of the busiest roads. During the night, the cattle are not visible to commuters therefore, posing a risk of accidents. The authorities have failed to pay any heed to the problem.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Garbage dumps, puddles source of diseases in ambala village

IT is unpleasant to see garbage dumps and stagnant water on roadside in Tundla village in Ambala. They have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a major reason for the increase in the cases of vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem and solve it. Garbage bins must be installed on roadside and stagnant water must be drained out. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala

