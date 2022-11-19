Stray cattle have a field day in Panchkula

Stray cattle roam freely in Sector 21, Panchkula. It reveals ample about the sorry state of affairs here. The stray cattle can be seen feasting on the open garbage dump and the civic body conveniently turning a blind eye to it.

Vinayak, Panchkula

Sewage overflows in Panipat ward

Residents are inconvenienced due to overflow of sewage near Ahuja Sweets, on the main road of Sector 11/12 in Ward 10 for the past many days. The main road was constructed some days ago. It is a serious health hazard for residents, commuters and shopkeepers here. Foul smell emanates from the area, which has doubled the problems. The MC should resolve the issue at the earliest.

Gaurav Juneja, Panipat

Electricity pole poses threat to passersby

An electricity pole near the Improvement Trust market in Bhiwani has been leaning on one side, which is posing a threat to passersby. This pole can fall anytime resulting in mishap especially during a storm. I urge the authorities to please replace this pole before any accident occurs.

Mahavir Jangra, Bhiwani

What our readers say

