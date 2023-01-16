Stray cattle in Atal Park

A TAL Park here is one of the biggest parks in the city, but stray cattle have become a major problem for people visiting the park. The situation worsens in the evening as it is difficult to spot them in the dark. The local authorities should look into the matter and take effective steps to get rid of them. —Capt Iqbal Singh Kadyan (Retd), Karnal

Punish those who deface walls

WHILE ‘Mera Pyar Hisar’, a group comprising city residents from all walks of life, is trying to beautify public places and walls with wall paintings and graffiti, others try to undo their efforts by putting posters and defacing public property. The MC authorities must take punitive measures against violators. —Trilok Bansal, Hisar

Ambala-Saha road in dark

THE streetlights on the Ambala-Saha road in Ambala Cantonment remain unlit at late hours, causing grave inconvenience to commuters. This is one of the busiest roads here with multiple cuts. The presence of stray cattle adds to the woes of the commuters. The authorities concerned must attend to the problem at the earliest. —Ravi, Ambala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com