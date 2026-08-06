Stray cattle, lack of lighting trouble commuters at Jakhal rail underpass

A railway underpass in Jakhal of Fatehabad district, built at the cost of Rs 15 crore to improve connectivity, has become a source of hardship for commuters due to poor maintenance and lack of basic amenities.

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With construction work underway on the town’s main railway overbridge, the nearly 300 metre long underpass is currently the only link connecting Jakhal Mandi with more than two dozen nearby villages. However, residents say the absence of proper lighting, a paved road and regular cleaning has made commuting difficult and unsafe.

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Locals said the underpass remains poorly lit even during the daytime. The unpaved surface kicks up thick clouds of dust whenever vehicles pass, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike. The presence of stray cattle inside the underpass has further increased the risk of accidents.

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As the paddy procurement season approaches, farmer organisations, commission agents and traders have also expressed concern. They said the underpass is the only available route to the grain market while the overbridge remains closed for construction. Any delay in improving the conditions could disrupt the arrival of paddy and affect trading activities.

Residents have demanded immediate repair of the road, regular water sprinkling to control dust and installation of proper lighting.

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The issue has also raised safety concerns for schoolchildren. Hundreds of students, including girls attending the Government High School and PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, use the underpass every day. Parents say the darkness, dust and stray animals make the route unsafe.

Villagers, panchayat representatives, farmers and trader bodies have urged the district administration to resolve the problem before the paddy season begins. They warned that if the situation does not improve, they will launch a protest.

Municipal Secretary Praveen Kumar said a technical and financial estimate for installing lights in the underpass has been prepared and sent for approval. Once sanctioned, the tender process will begin. He added that a separate tender has also been issued to appoint a private agency to capture stray cattle and the work will be taken up soon.