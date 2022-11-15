Stray cattle menace continues in Ambala

THE stray cattle menace continues to haunt local residents. A large number of stray cattle can be seen squatting or wandering on roads of Ambala City and Ambala Cantonment. It does not only make roads unsafe for commuters but also for the cattle. The authorities concerned must shift them to gaushalas and take strict measures against careless dairy operators who release their cattle on roads. Kamal, Ambala

Unkempt urinals at judicial complex in Karnal

THE poor condition of urinals at Judicial Complex has become a cause of worry as advocates and visitors fear catching a disease. The urinals have not been cleaned for months and are broken. They stink so much that it becomes difficult for advocates to even sit in their chambers. Every day, thousands of people come here for court proceedings, but the authorities have been ignorant about maintaining clean and safe urinals. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Damaged road not repaired in Hisar

NO cognizance has been taken by the authorities on the complaints regarding broken road in Sector 16. The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran employees claim that the repair work is the responsibility of Municipal Corporation (MC) and the MC employees claim otherwise. It is surprising that the government authorities do not have a clarity on their work areas. ANIL KUMAR JALANDHRA, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#Ambala