Stray cattle menace in Hansi troubles commuters

Stray cattle squatting and roaming on roads in Hansi often block commuters’ path, posing a risk to their lives. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. The civic body should ensure that these animals are shifted to gaushalas on priority. Rishi Pal, Hansi

Deploy more police officials at Rohtak park

During the ongoing festive season, a large number of people often gather around Rohtak’s Baapu Park in the evening, causing traffic congestion in the area. The authorities concerned must deploy police officials to manage the crowd and vehicular traffic for the convenience of residents and commuters. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Heaps of garbage along f’bad roads trouble commuters

THe presence of garbage along Faridabad roads highlights the indifferent attitude of the authorities concerned towards the poor sanitation conditions in the city. In addition, the frequent traffic light violations by drivers has led to an increase in the number of mishaps. The civic body must look into the matter and ensure that these problems are resolved at the earliest. Gurvinder, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]