Stray cattle menace in P'kula

THE accompanying picture was taken in the Sector 21 market of Panchkula, revealing that the city continues to grapple with the never-ending stray cattle menace. The MC authorities continue to look the other way and are least bothered to address the issue. Representatives of district administration had promised to keep the city free from any such menace, but the reality is totally different. —Kumar Gupt, Panchkula
jagadhri Sector roads in poor condition
SEVERAL roads of Sector 18 in Jagadhri are in a pathetic condition. Their poor quality can be gauged by the fact that the gravel and road surface gets easily worn out, without intensive efforts. Also, big potholes have developed on the roads, adding to the woes of motorists. The MC authorities must get all the sector roads reconstructed at the earliest. —Sunil Kumar, Jagadhri
Rohtak MC office flooded after rain
THE Rohtak Municipal Corporation office was flooded after heavy rain lashed the city. Visitors to the MC office also witnessed a leaking roof. Even the office corridors were inundated, including offices of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The office compound remained waterlogged during and after the rain. —Jitender Kumar, Rohtak
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
