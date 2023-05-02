Stray cattle menace in Rohtak

STRAY cattle continue to pose a major problem in Rohtak city, hindering the traffic movement and causing accidents. Despite concerns raised by the media and residents, authorities concerned have failed to take effective action. It is time for them to address this issue seriously and take corrective measures to curb the menace. Harish Arora, Rohtak

Lack of parking arrangement in twin cities

THE lack of parking arrangement in buildings like banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri has forced people to park their vehicles on roads. This leads to inconvenience for commuters and causes traffic jams as the roads become congested. The MC authorities and the traffic police must step up to resolve this problem at the earliest. Manga Ram, Jagadhri

Hisar roads in poor condition

THE Mill Gate area in Hisar suffers from the poor condition of its roads, which have been neglected by authorities despite protests by local residents. The situation here is a blot on the city’s reputation. It is necesaary that the district administration steps in to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Sunil Sharma, Hisar

