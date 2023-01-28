Stray cattle menace on the rise

THE stray animal menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray cattle can be seen roaming on busy streets and main roads, creating nuisance. They disrupt traffic movement and lead to accidents. A number of accidents have occurred recently. The MC authorities must take some concrete steps to solve the problem.. —Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

Illegal parking a major concern in Faridabad

THERE is no end to unauthorised parking of vehicles in green belts, on roads and in open residential and commercial spaces in the city. Hundreds of vehicles are haphazardly parked on main roads, service lanes and highways, posing a risk to commuters, especially at night and in foggy weather conditions. The district authorities and civic bodies must come up with long-term projects of parking facility here. —AK Gaur, Faridabad

Mushrooming of encroachments

MUSHROOMING of encroachments here in marketplaces, residential areas and on roads is troubling residents. While shopkeepers display their goods on footpaths, vendors encroach upon roads and streets. The authorities concerned must take note of the issue and do the needful. —Amit sharma, Rohtak

