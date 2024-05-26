Stray cattle menace raises concern in Kurukshetra

Ferocious bulls and cows often roam in residential areas, causing traffic blockades in the area. There have been incidents of two-wheeler riders getting injured after they failed to spot stray bulls in the dark of night. The authorities concerned should provide shelter for the cattle to ensure the safety of the commuters as well as the cattle. RAMANDEEP SINGH, KURUKSHETRA

Absence of Parking lots causing traffic chaos

Due to no parking lots available nearby, shopkeepers and people visiting the Radio Station area park their vehicles along the road leading to the Prem Nagar chowk. It causes traffic jams as the road is single-lane. School buses plying on this road worsen the situation. The authorities should either develop a parking lot nearby, or not allow anyone to park vehicles on the road.

MUKESH, ROHTAK

