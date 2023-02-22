Stray cattle menace unabated

STRAY cattle, which are roaming on the roads and highways, pose a risk to commuters in Ambala. Several persons as well as head of cattle have suffered injuries in mishaps. The government and the civic authorities should deal with the issue and make roads safer for travellers. Sumit, Ambala

Start operating traffic lights in Narwana

F REQUENT traffic jams have become a norm on the roads of Narwana due to non-functional traffic lights at major intersections. Other factors such as encroachments, haphazard parking alongside the roads and ongoing construction work add to the problem. The authorities concerned should start operating the traffic lights and come up with a plan to tackle other factors in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Complete construction of Faridabad roads

C OMMUTERS travelling on the Ankhir chowk-Sainik chowk and the Badkal chowk-Patel chowk roads have been facing a lot of inconvenience due to ongoing construction work. The roads were dug up several times in the past two years. This has become a major cause of particle pollution. It has also affected civic amenities in the area. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to complete the construction work. Pushpender, Faridabad

