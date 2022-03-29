Stray cattle pose accident risk on highway

The stray cattle menace in Faridabad has been on the rise. Cows and bulls roam on all internal roads in the city in strength of hundreds at any time, such animals have also stray on NH-19, which is the lifeline of those commuting in the city and to distant places in the NCR. Stray animals can be seen squatting on the highway near Ballabgarh and some of the points right upto Seekri and Prithla villages, posing a serious threat motorists.The vehicles move at a high speed on the highway in comparison to other roads. The traffic police or the authorities who charge toll on the highways have failed to ensure road safety, despite the issue being a cause of concern. Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Major road in pathetic condition in Karnal

Although Karnal City, which is also known as the Smart City, is the assembly constituency of the Chief Minister, the condition of most of the roads located inside this city is pathetic. The road leading from Ghogripur Railway overbridge to Namaste Chowk on the national highway is the busiest road in the city. All heavy and light vehicles coming from towns such as Kaithal, Assandh, Jind, Hisar, Pehowa and Patiala have to pass through this road to go towards Panipat, Sonipat and Delhi, but this road has been uprooted and completely damaged for the last one year. This road has now turned into deep potholes. Motorists are finding it very difficult to travel on this road. The authorities should get up from its slumber and act at once. Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

