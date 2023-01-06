Stray cattle pose threat

Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the roads. These have been cause of several mishaps, especially during foggy conditions. The administration should put reflective collars on stray cattle to prevent mishaps. —Bharat, Ambala
Manage traffic jams in Narwana
Heavy traffic is witnessed near Gandhi Chowk in Narwana. In absence of the traffic lights, the commuters have to face long traffic jams daily. The authorities concerned should install traffic lights or depute police personnel to manage the traffic at Gandhi Chowk. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Establish High Court Bench in Karnal
THE decision to establish sub-divisional level courts across the state by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the state government is a commendable step towards providing speedy justice. In the same spirit, a permanent bench of the HC should be established at Karnal, which has good connectivity with every part of the state. —Shakti Singh, Karnal
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...