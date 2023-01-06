Stray cattle pose threat

Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the roads. These have been cause of several mishaps, especially during foggy conditions. The administration should put reflective collars on stray cattle to prevent mishaps. —Bharat, Ambala

Manage traffic jams in Narwana

Heavy traffic is witnessed near Gandhi Chowk in Narwana. In absence of the traffic lights, the commuters have to face long traffic jams daily. The authorities concerned should install traffic lights or depute police personnel to manage the traffic at Gandhi Chowk. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Establish High Court Bench in Karnal

THE decision to establish sub-divisional level courts across the state by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the state government is a commendable step towards providing speedy justice. In the same spirit, a permanent bench of the HC should be established at Karnal, which has good connectivity with every part of the state. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

