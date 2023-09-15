Stray cattle pose threat at bus stand

Stray cattle loitering around the bus stand in Ambala Cantonment cause inconvenience to the public. The situation worsens in the late hours due to the poor condition of the roads. Stray cattle on the roads are a regular sight, frequently contributing to traffic accidents. The administration should immediately look into the matter and ensure they are shifted to gaushalas.

Harish Kumar, Ambala

Non-operational lights on Rohtak highways

The lights installed on different highways in Rohtak have not been working for a long time, causing inconvenience to commuters at night. Poor lighting is a significant safety hazard since it increases the possibility of night-time crashes. Prompt and effective action is direly needed by the authorities concerned to ensure proper lighting on the highways.

SK Batra, Rohtak

Enhance garbage mgmt to improve sanitation

The sanitary conditions in various parts of Kaithal remain poor despite the municipal council’s claims about improved cleanliness in the city. The delay and irregularity in garbage collection is a major factor contributing to poor sanitation. Residents often throw garbage in open spaces, causing stench and inviting stray animals to feed on it.

Satish Seth, Kaithal

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Ambala