Stray cattle pose threat to commuters

Residents of Sector 4 in Karnal are facing the stray cattle menace. Stray cattle can be seen roaming freely in residential areas, posing a threat to the people. One can see cowdung spattered on the ramps and on roads inside the sector. We have raised the issue with all authorities concerned, but nobody has given heed to the complaints. The Haryana Chief Minister is holding ward-wise Jan Samvaad programmes to resolve the issues of the general public, and this issue also should be resolved at the earliest. Sukhbir Tyagi, karnal

Rain spells doom for Rohtak roads

Most of the roads in Rohtak are badly damaged and riddled with potholes. The recent spell of rain has worsened their condition. Pits filled with rainwater also lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should wake up from their slumber and take action. Tony Sikka, rohtak

Parking problem in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri

There is no parking lot on the premises of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels, and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, and people are forced to park their vehicles on the roads. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation and traffic police should take note of the problem and solve the issue. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Karnal