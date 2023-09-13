Stray cattle pose threat to commuters in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

Alarge number of stray cattle can be seen on roads in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They disrupt traffic movement and also cause accidents. Commuters travelling on two-wheelers are the worst affected. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should take steps to solve this problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

Panipat roads uneven

Most of the roads in the city have developed potholes due to recent rains. Some new roads which were constructed at a cost of crores of rupees were uneven — sewerage lids are higher than the level of the main road at several places. The main roads — Assandh Road, Sanoli Road, internal roads of residential sectors, Model Town, Geeta Colony, Salarganj Road, Devi Mandir Road — and many streets have been damaged badly in the rains. Commuters have been at the receiving end. The administration should resolve these civic issues at the earliest.

Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Keep streetlights on at night

Streetlights installed near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand remain off during late hours. Due to the presence of stray cattle and potholes, commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, face difficulties while driving at night. The Municipal Council should keep the lights on at night. Yogesh, Ambala

