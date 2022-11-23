Stray cattle pose threat to commuters on National Highway-44

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 22

Owing to the presence of stray cattle, commuting on the National Highway-44 (NH-44), one of the busiest highways in the region, has become risky. Herds of stray cattle can frequently be spotted squatting on the highway and in service lanes, posing threat to commuters and pedestrians.

Long-route commuters are more prone to accidents, especially during the night, due to high-speed driving on the highway. The commuters claim that earlier stray cattle could only be seen on interior roads, but now they can be easily spotted on the national highway as well. It has led to several accidents so far, added the commuters. Most of them have been abandoned because of non-productivity.

The problem has most acutely been felt in Nilokheri, Taraori, Karnal City and Gharaunda. The MC authorities in these areas have made persistent efforts to curb the problem but have failed. “Soon, foggy days will resist smooth commute on the highway, therefore, the authorities concerned should take necessary measures and make arrangements to shift stray cattle to shelters,” said Col (retd) Iqbal Singh Kadyan, a city resident. He demanded the government to penalise people who abandon unproductive cattle.

“The NH-44 was once free from stray cattle menace. Now, during the night, commuters usually confront stray cattle, risking their lives,” said Sukhbir Tyagi,

another resident.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the issue came to his notice during a monthly road safety meeting. “I have asked secretaries of the concerned civic bodies and BDPOs to take necessary action,” he added.