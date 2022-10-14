Stray cattle pose threat to lives of residents

A number of stray cattle can be spotted wandering and squatting in front of the wholesale vegetable and fruit market near the Ambala Cantt bus stand. The presence of cattle on this busy stretch has become an ordeal for commuters as sometimes they appear all of a sudden, jeopardizing the lives of the motorists. The administration should pay attention and make the roads safer for the residents.

Ravi Kumar, Ambala

MC fails to take measures against monkey menace

Residents are living in fear of monkeys in almost all 31 wards of Jind town. We have written to the municipal council authorities several times but no measures have been taken to catch the simians, which continue to roam freely atop houses and in streets. Several incidents of monkey bite too has taken place. I urge the local authorities to take serious note of the problem.

Rajkumar Goyal, Jind

No parking arrangement at banks, hotels

There is no arrangement for parking vehicles in the buildings of many banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Therefore, people are forced to park their vehicles on roads. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the congested roads causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities of the municipal corporation and the traffic police should solve this problem.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

