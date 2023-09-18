Stray cattle posing threat to commuters

MANY Rohtak roads are plagued by stray cattle roaming around, especially at night, increasing the possibility of mishaps. Herds of stray cattle sitting in the middle of many roads in the city has become a regular sight. The authorities concerned should address the problem at the earliest. Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Poor drainage irks residents

THE roads of Nyaypuri, especially near Karna Stadium, in Karnal have been facing the problem of waterlogging due to a poor drainage system in the colony. The recent rains have damaged the roads, which the residents are forced to use every day. The area near Kalidas Rangshala also witnesses severe waterlogging. It is high time appropriate action was taken by the Karnal MC to clear the drains and unclog the sewers of the colony roads. The drainage system must be inspected regularly by the authorities. Anuj Singhal, karnal

Kalarheri-Panjokhara Sahib road in tatters

THE Kalarheri-Panjokhara Sahib road is usually very busy as hundreds of devotees use it to visit the famous gurdwara. Due to the recent rains, the road has caved in at many spots, making it dangerous. It is full of potholes, too, and is causing grave inconvenience to the commuters, especially cyclists and pedestrians. Despite multiple complaints to the MC, there has been no significant improvement. The authorities need to take the matter seriously and ensure the roads are repaired in time. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala

