Stray cattle put commuters’ lives in danger

The picture has been clicked in Sector 9, Ambala City. Two stray cattle fought fiercely damaging a scooter, a hut of a poor laundry worker and a pot placed for dogs and birds as water feeder. The movement of people remained suspended for nearly half-an-hour. In Chandigarh, Panipat, Sirsa and Rohtak many persons have already lost their lives due to injuries. The Municipal Corporation, Ambala, has done little in the past despite being informed a number of times. The administration should take cognizance of the issue to prevent such incidents on the roads so that no untoward incident takes place. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City
Rohtak HSVP sector park in pitiable condition
The main park of the HSVP, Sector 3, Rohtak, is in a pitiable condition. The open gymnasium, swings and benches are lying broken and damaged. Proper sanitation is also not being maintained in the sector and overflowing sewage is a common sight. Residents have made numerous complaints to the Municipal Corporation authorities in this regard, but to no avail. Resentment prevails among the residents over the prevailing situation. —Satish Tyagi, Rohtak
Cellphone Towers hazardous to health
Strong radiations from the mushrooming cellphone towers are hazardous not only for human beings but also for birds. Small rent of tower invites enormous threat to life. Such towers are a common sight in and around Zirakpur and Sectors 20 and 21, Panchkula. High- rise society dwellers are at greater risk. The authorities need to check that certain norms are followed prior to installation. —Ria Thakral, Panchkula
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
