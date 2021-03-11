Stray cattle threat to people in Narwana

Presence of stray cattle in the market, on streets, lanes and at public places is posing threat to the people moving around, as on many occasions they begin fighting. Apart from posing threat, they damage vehicles. Civic authorities must take initiative to curb the menace.

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Dug-up road poses danger to commuters, animals

We don't have potholes on road, rather road in potholes in Sector 9. The whole sector is dug up by the L&T, Nagar Nigam and other agencies. There is a 6 ft deep excavation filled with dirty water, cow, dog or even human beings can fall into it. There is risk of dengue also due to such potholes. This situation has been the same since about a year.

Dhan Raj Bansal, Gurugram

Residents park vehicles on roads

In Panchkula, the number of vehicles is increasing day by day. In 10 marla houses, people having tenants with six to seven cars. They make hedge in their front yard and park vehicles on roads. In housing Board flats in Sector 15, one bed room has been converted into three. Mostly people cover their front area with gate and park their vehicles on roads. Kids and senior citizens cannot walk alongside roads. The Municipal Corporation should take action against these people for the safety of citizens.

Anjana, Panchkula

