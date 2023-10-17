Stray dog menace at karnaL stadium

THE presence of stray dogs roaming around Karna Stadium has become a cause of concern for the staff and players. These canines not only pose a threat to their safety, but also create obstructions in their practice. The stadium authorities should deploy security guards at the entry gate to restrict the entry of stray dogs into the stadium. —Vikrant Chaudhary, Karnal

Rise in canine count Worrisome

THE increasing number of stray dogs in Rohtak has become a cause for concern as they often chase passers-by. Although the problem has been brought to notice of the MC, no action has been taken to resolve it. —Tarsem Lal, Rohtak

Lack of parking lots in jhajjar

THE lack of parking lots around the main markets in Jhajjar often leads to traffic congestion in these areas as people are forced to park their vehicles on roads. A parking lot was once earmarked on the premises of the old bus stand, but it could not sustain for long due to waterlogging in the area. The authorities should build new parking lots to decongest markets. —Om Prakash, Jhajjar

#Karnal